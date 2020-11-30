DELAWARE — Evelyn Mae Walters of Delaware, Ohio passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020. Evelyn was born on June 11, 1927 in Radnor, Ohio to Roy and Estella Blue.

Evelyn loved her family and helping run the family business. She married Dr. Dale Walters on December 26th 1953. Together they operated his Veterinary business as well as establishing Sugar Valley farm in 1968.

Evelyn worked hard to help operate the family businesses by not only doing the daily chores around the farm, but she especially enjoyed assisting in the foaling of their horses and watching their horses race. She was a staple at her box in the grandstand at the Delaware County Fair for countless years watching the races during Jug week. She was a huge supporter of anything her kids and grandkids competed in. Her favorite times were spending the winter months in Florida at their property at Gilchrest Farms and watching the horses prepare for the upcoming racing seasons. Her favorite past time of all was mowing her grass in which she did until she was 91.

Evelyn graduated from Radnor High School in 1945. She lived her entire life in Delaware County.

She was a member of the United States Trotting Association and The Ohio Harness Horseman's Association as well as the Old Stone Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother Ernie.

Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Linda (Gary) Mays; a son Bill; grandsons, Joe (Patty) and Jason McLead; great grandson William; several nieces and nephews and her dog Boomer.

The family will hold a private graveside burial at the Prospect Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions in Evelyn's name be made to the Old Stone Presbyterian Church, 41 Hodges Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

