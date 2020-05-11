Evelyn Marie (Pollock) Schelske Sadler passed away on May 4th, 2020 in Riverside, California. Evelyn was born in Delaware, Ohio to parents Otho H. and (Elizabeth) Marie Pollock on August 29, 1929. Growing up in Delaware, Evelyn participated in the farm life with her parents, two brothers, and two sisters, competed in spelling bees at school, and graduated from Willis High School in 1947. Even in her later years, Evelyn also fondly remembered winter fun with her siblings building snowmen, ice-skating on the Olentangy, sledding down the hill that ran from the family farm's front pasture to the river, and touring Delaware in her grandfather W.S. Pollock's horse-drawn sleigh. After a year at Ohio Wesleyan University, Evelyn joined family members in the Los Angeles area where she enrolled in a business college, then worked as a secretary for eight years until she met her future husband on a blind date arranged by his sister and a friend. She married Paul Robert (Bob) Schelske near his hometown in Presho, South Dakota. Evelyn and Bob lived in South Dakota for three years, but were drawn back to Southern California and settled in Riverside where they raised their two children, Brian Robert Schelske (1960-2020) and Sherri Leigh (Schelske) Leuty. When Evelyn's husband, Bob passed of heart complications and cancer in 1982, Evelyn was drawn back to her secretarial career. She then worked for Riverside County for about 14 years. During this time, Evelyn, who had always enjoyed being around people and dancing, regularly attended polkas and other organized dancing events in the Riverside area. Through these dancing events, she met fellow dance and casino enthusiast, Edward Sadler. They married in 1995 and remained married until his death in 2005. Evelyn is survived by her daughter Sherri (Schelske) Leuty; her granddaughters Sarah Joy (Schelske) Shrader and Amber Leuty; and her six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jordyn, Kayla, Jeremiah, Edward and Grayson; and her sister, Carrie Lou (Pollock) Kiefer of Scottsdale, AZ. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends. As a result of the COVID-19 virus, services will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery at a later date. Any remembrances should be made in the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Evelyn and her son, Brian, who struggled with diabetes his entire life. To make a memorial donation, contact the ADA directly at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or via the mail: www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.