LOVELAND — F. Catherine "Kay" Gerstner, 82 of Loveland, OH and formerly of Eaton, OH, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Lodge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Loveland. Kay was born on September 12, 1938 in Delaware, OH, daughter of the late Edward W. and Mary C. (Mahoney) McNamara.

She was a 1956 graduate of Olentangy High School in Delaware County and a 1961 graduate of The Ohio State University, where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She taught in Columbus, Marion and retired in 1993 following 30 years of dedicated service as an Elementary School teacher for the Eaton City Schools. She was a member of The Eaton Church of the Visitation, BVM, and has life membership in The Ohio State University Alumni Association, the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, the Preble County OSU Alumni Association and the Preble County Pork Festival. Kay was a former member of the American Association of University Women and the Preble County College Club.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Gerstner in 2002; her brother James D. McNamara in 1989 and infant sister: Mary B. McNamara in 1946.

Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Nancy Gerstner; grandsons, Matthew James and Stephen Paul Gerstner; brothers George, Pat, Steve and Bill McNamara; Sisters, Rosemary White, Kathleen Thomas, Jane Jumper and Rita Midgley; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Eaton Church of the Visitation, BVM, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320 with Father David Doseck officiating. Interment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. The family will receive friends, Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, OH 45320.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Eaton Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 27, Eaton, OH 45320 or The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road - Suite 221 - Columbus, Ohio 43220.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the Guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.