Florence Virginia "Flo" Thomas
DELAWARE — Florence Virginia "Flo" Thomas, 86 of Delaware, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, October 23, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving children.

Born January 29, 1934 in Hawi, Hawaii, the daughter of the late Manual & Mary (Pestrello) Costa. Flo graduated from high school in 1953, and would become a nurse's aide.

Flo's greatest achievement in her life was her family, and raising her children to be who they are today, she enjoyed spending time with them. Flo was also an amazing cook, and enjoyed sewing and embroidery. She missed living in Hawaii, but will always remember the fond memories she had from living there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and 9 brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children William Thomas, Karen (Edward) Herrera, Cynthia Balcita, Cheryl Cornelio; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Flo's wishes were to be cremated, and to have her family take her back to Hawaii for private services at a later date

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
