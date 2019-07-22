DELAWARE — Forrest "Woody" Everett Shoemaker, 69, of Delaware passed away Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 2, 1950 in Maysville, Kentucky to the late Merlan and Agnes (Bennington) Shoemaker and later graduated from Circleville Bible College.

Woody served as a storekeeper with The Ohio State University for over 25 years and he enjoyed watching football, basketball and cooking shows, and listening to music especially country western.

Survivors include his son, Jacen Shoemaker; sister, Bernita (Jamie) Zehner of Florida; nephew, Gary Zehner of Florida; former wife and friend, Mary Jo Shoemaker of Delaware; uncle, Larry Shoemaker of Dublin; aunt, Leah Shoemaker of Dublin; many loving cousins and many loving family members.

In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his sister Beverly Shoemaker.

Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus, 478 S. Sandusky Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

