DELAWARE — Fostein Jordan, age 80 of Delaware, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus of Delaware.

He was born on January 13, 1940 in Montgomery, West Virginia to the late Alpheaus and Eva Lenore (Nelson) Jordan. Fostein was a 1957 graduate of Willis High School.

He considered work a hobby and took pride in providing for his family. Over the years he worked in several capacities with the Delaware Country Club and with Grumman Flxible and PPG as a control room specialist. At the young age of 79, he finally retired from PPG in 2019 where he had worked for over 30 years. He perhaps expressed it best "working is the easiest thing you will do in life," an endeavor in which he was most proud.

He was a skilled pool player, whose charm lit up any room. Drinks were always on him and he possessed a contagious smile and warmth, second to none. Always humble, loyal, and kind, Fostein was gifted at many things. He will be remembered for his generosity and loving ways.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Eric Jordan, Kyle (Eva) Shaw, Gere (Kaitlin) Jordan, Elliott (David) Simon, and Lexis Jordan, grandchildren: Kyle, Kole, Kaleb Shaw, Adira Jordan, Roman and Israel Simon, sisters: Levita Morgan, Marcella Hodge, Revella (Larry "Jitter") Wilson, Damita Elbannani, brother Charles Jordan, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers: Alpheaus, Steven, and Julius Jordan as well as sisters Florine Gray, Parastine Steele, and Thornita Payne.

Friends may call Thursday from 6–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Memorial contributions can be made to Second Ward Community Initiative, 50A Ross St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
