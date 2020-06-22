DELAWARE — Frances Ellen (Alter) Patrick of Delaware, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Kobacker House (Columbus, Ohio). She was born in Oberlin, Ohio on October 26, 1939 to her parents Mary and Charles F. Alter of Delaware, Ohio. She was a graduate of Willis High School, Delaware, Ohio (class of 1957) and received her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1961.

She is survived by her spouse Stephen Patrick, daughters Tracey Braverman (Baltimore, Maryland) and Stephanie Patrick (Worthington, Ohio), and her four loving grandchildren Lillian, Elysa, Mason and Chase. She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Jane Bowen and granddaughter Caroline.

Her kind and gentle spirit touched everyone who met her. She lived to teach, listen, support and love the people in her life. She taught second grade in the Webster Groves, Missouri and Mayfield Heights, Ohio school districts for several years before the birth of her children. As she raised her girls, she was a dedicated volunteer in all of the communities in which she lived, all of her work in some way connecting to her life's passion and to her gift of teaching and lifelong learning. She was a devoted Girl Scout and Brownie Troop leader, volunteered at the Bay Village, Ohio Historical Society, taught Sunday school at the United Methodist Church in New Canaan, Connecticut and William Street United Methodist Church in Delaware, Ohio. She volunteered in the main office of New Canaan High School as her girls were attending. A proud member of the Ohio Genealogical Society — in 1979 she was recognized for her genealogical research tracing her family ancestry to one of the First Families of Ohio arriving before 1820.

Upon returning to Delaware, Ohio in 1986 she became the Director the School Age After Care Program at Smith Elementary School for over ten years, she served on the Board of the Delwood Childrens Home and was an avid member of the Ladies of Elmwood book club. She served as Secretary and President on the Delaware, Ohio Chapter CW, of the Philanthropic Educational Organization. Throughout her life's journey living in St. Louis, Missouri; Bay Village, Ohio; New Canaan, Connecticut and Delaware, Ohio she nurtured lifelong friendships. With each volunteer or teaching opportunity she found new people with whom she would grow to love. She was an eloquent writer, keeping in close contact with those she loved through visits, calls and her letter writing. An avid gardener and lover of nature, she has passed on this love and appreciation to countless children, friends, her daughters and her grandchildren. She loved to craft, sew and to quilt, and we are blessed to have many pieces of her timeless work to adorn our homes.

Perhaps one of the greatest listeners, she always had time for you. Her presence with you was her priority and she would be with you for as long as you needed her. She was endlessly patient, generous, and forever kind. Miss Kindness — she was sweet and gentle with all people, animals and nature.

When you hear the Jenny Wren and see the first pansies of spring, you will find her. Feel her love and kind spirit with you in those beautiful moments and remember the love she shared with you.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers you can make donations in her name via mail to:

P.E.O Foundation (make checks payable to P.E.O Foundation)

3700 Grand Ave.

Des Moines, IA 50312

www.peointernational.org