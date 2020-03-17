Frances Ellen White, 80, of Ostrander passed at 7:05 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist. She was born on May 17, 1939 to the late Dominic and Julia (Cain) Presstari. She married Richard White, Sr., whom preceded her in death in 1993. She went on to be the loving partner of Clarence Smith, whom survives.

Other survivors include one son, Richard (Kim) White, Jr. of Delaware; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald and Robert.

Mrs. White was a 1957 graduate of the Catholic Girls High School in Columbus. She studied short-hand skills after high school. After meeting Richard, she came to be a homemaker, raising their three sons. Her hobbies included cooking and traveling. Frances thoroughly enjoyed her time as a Mother but more importantly loved being a Grandmother to her grandkids.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Radnor Cemetery, 4246 Radnor Rd, Radnor, OH 43066, with Pastor Sam Rosa officiating.