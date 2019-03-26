Frank E. Timmons, 88, passed away on March 20, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on June 29, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Donald and Mary Poe Timmons. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1952 with a degree in Economics and completed graduate studies at The London School of Economics in 1958.

A U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve veteran, Frank was given top secret clearance as a cryptographer. Frank spent much of his professional career as Vice President of Technical and Standards for the Rubber Manufacturer's Association. In that role, he advocated for better tire safety standards to reduce deaths from tire failures. Frank was a lifelong community volunteer. He chaired Ohio Wesleyan University's Associates' Board, served as a Board member of the Delaware Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, volunteered for El Centro de Crecimiento in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and was a longstanding volunteer and advocate for A Kid Again.

A strong believer in social justice and the civil rights movement, Frank was a negotiator during the 1967 Newark, New Jersey race riots. Frank adored his grandchildren, loved the trips he took with them,and enjoyed telling everyone he could about their life accomplishments. He also loved being "Grandpa Frank" to the families and children of Montrose Avenue. Frank never met a pie, cookie, cake, bowl of ice cream, jelly, jam, or any type sweet he didn't love. Taught by his mother Mary, he became a master pie maker and could always be counted on to bake a pie for any occasion.

Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; Frank is survived by his daughters Poe (David Adler) Timmons and Jill (Patrick) Timmons-Kennedy; brothers John Timmons, Richard (Donna) Timmons, Robert (Juanita) Timmons, and James (Anita) Timmons; granddaughters Larkin (Michael) Kuplic, Jillian Adler, and Neve Adler; special friend Colleen Huckabee; and many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to A Kid Again.