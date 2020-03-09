ASHLEY — Fraser A. Bell, 87, of Ashley passed away Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020 at Bennington Glen Assisted Living in Marengo.

He was born March 13, 1932 in Berwyn, Illinois to the late Rodney and Gladys (Fraser) Bell.

Fraser lived and farmed most of his life in Ashley. He also was a sheet metal worker at United McGill for many years. He served as an ASCS Field Assistant and with Ohio Ag Statistics. He was a charter member of the former Ashley Lions Club and Ashley Masonic Lodge and had just recently received his 65-year pin. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Left to cherish his memory are nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Fraser was preceded in death by his stepmother Marie Bell and his sister Nancy Potticary.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 a.m.—noon at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services will follow at noon with Rev. Cindy Berkshire officiating. Burial will be in Ashley Union Cemetery.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Bell family.

To share a fond memory of Fraser or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.