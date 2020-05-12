Fred Oehler
Fred Oehler, age 77, passed peacefully at his residence on May 11, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware, Ohio and a proud member of the last graduating class of Frank B. Willis High School in 1961. He was a farmer and worked at PPG Industries, but his most beloved job was being manager of the U.S. Store Grocery in downtown Delaware. He loved the elderly customers and was a friend to every cashier and "carry out." This love of helping seniors led him to volunteering as a meals-on-wheels driver for over 25 years. Fred was an active member of William Street United Methodist Church and served as a church trustee during the rebuilding of the church after it was destroyed by fire in 1971. He was also very active as a Delaware County 4-H advisor and Junior Fair Lamb and Pig Sale Committee member. He loved the Delaware County Fair which seems fitting being he was born on what would become Little Brown Jug Day on September 23, 1943. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Julia (Coleflesh) Oehler, a brother Walter "Tiny" Oehler, and a newborn daughter, Kimberly. He is survived by his four daughters, Jodi (Richard) Metzger of Vail, Arizona, Jana (Rick) Edington, Jennifer (Ben) Sheets, and Jill (Jeff ) Locklayer all of whom live in Delaware. He also took great pride in the accomplishments and activities of his seven grandchildren Will Metzger, Nathan and Chelsea Edington, Dominic Stretavski, Elijah and Lula Sheets, and Aidan Locklayer. Out of the need for social distancing, the family will not observe calling hours. Arrangements are in care of Robinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held, Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Julie Carmean officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial donation to the Delaware County 4-H Program or William Street United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
May 12, 2020
I worked at the U.S. Store from 1968-70. Fred was my first boss and he taught all of the guys at the time the importance of service and treating people with respect. I carried those lessons forward through my career. Although I never worked in the grocery business again it was my favorite job and I thank Fred for the opportunity.
Steve Wolfe
Coworker
May 12, 2020
I was honored to work with Freddie on the Meals on Wheels Program when the Council for Older Adults began at Grady Memorial and later at the new building on Cheshire Rd. We saw him at Kroger earlier this year, enjoyed the humor and felt the love. Sadly missed.
Tom
Friend
