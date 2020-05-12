Fred Oehler, age 77, passed peacefully at his residence on May 11, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware, Ohio and a proud member of the last graduating class of Frank B. Willis High School in 1961. He was a farmer and worked at PPG Industries, but his most beloved job was being manager of the U.S. Store Grocery in downtown Delaware. He loved the elderly customers and was a friend to every cashier and "carry out." This love of helping seniors led him to volunteering as a meals-on-wheels driver for over 25 years. Fred was an active member of William Street United Methodist Church and served as a church trustee during the rebuilding of the church after it was destroyed by fire in 1971. He was also very active as a Delaware County 4-H advisor and Junior Fair Lamb and Pig Sale Committee member. He loved the Delaware County Fair which seems fitting being he was born on what would become Little Brown Jug Day on September 23, 1943. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Julia (Coleflesh) Oehler, a brother Walter "Tiny" Oehler, and a newborn daughter, Kimberly. He is survived by his four daughters, Jodi (Richard) Metzger of Vail, Arizona, Jana (Rick) Edington, Jennifer (Ben) Sheets, and Jill (Jeff ) Locklayer all of whom live in Delaware. He also took great pride in the accomplishments and activities of his seven grandchildren Will Metzger, Nathan and Chelsea Edington, Dominic Stretavski, Elijah and Lula Sheets, and Aidan Locklayer. Out of the need for social distancing, the family will not observe calling hours. Arrangements are in care of Robinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held, Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Julie Carmean officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a memorial donation to the Delaware County 4-H Program or William Street United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020.