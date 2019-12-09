LAKEVIEW — Frederick P. Moyer, 76, of Lakeview, Ohio, formerly of Delaware, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born April 7, 1943 in Delaware, Ohio the son of the late Peter Frederick & Mary Ester (Evans) Moyer. Fred attended and later graduated from Olentangy High School 1961. He would go on to become a firefighter, working for Delaware City Fire Department before his retirement in 1991, after 30 years of service. Fred was also a lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 376 in Delaware. He also owned and operated Alkan Lakes in Bellefontaine, Ohio for 5 years before selling it.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jack Moyer; first wife Linda K. (Freeman) and second wife Lola Dunwoody.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Michael (Kathy) and Richard (Helen) Moyer; daughter Deborah Norris; step-sons Jerry E. and Chad Norris; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; companion of 16 years Patricia "Pat" King; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

After his retirement Fred enjoyed hunting, going on vacations, and going to flea markets. His family will remember him as the loving, outgoing, and caring father that he was.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Cheshire Cemetery.