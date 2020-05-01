OSTRANDER — Gary "Mike" L. Honeter, age 71, of Ostrander, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Memorial Gables with his loving wife by his side. A retired associate of Amana (Sunray) in Delaware, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and spending time in his garage, which he called his "office." A member of Mill Creek Golf Club, he liked golfing every Sunday with family and friends. He cherished quiet time with his family and was a proud grandpa who enjoyed spending time outside with his grandsons. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served as a tank commander during the Vietnam War. He was born August 19, 1948 in Delaware County, Ohio to the late Lyle and Martha Kerr Honeter. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Clements and a brother-in-law, Robert Fetherolf. He is survived by his wife, Carol Fetherolf Honeter; a daughter, Megan (Jonathan Pavlick) Honeter of Marysville; two grandsons, Rowan and Reed Pavlick; his siblings, Karen (Charlie) Bergandine, Betty Bostwick, Linda (Larry) Crile and Barbara (Tom) Pugerud; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Whitaker, Susan (James) Wood and Debbie (John) Burns; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Ostrander. Social distancing will be practiced. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020.