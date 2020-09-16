DELAWARE — Gary "Pete" Wayne Fickle, 59, of Delaware passed away Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 surrounded by family at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. Born on December 1, 1960 in Delaware to Walter and Mary (Edward) Fickle.

A 1980 graduate of Buckeye Valley High School, he married Arleen Frances Fisher on August 30th 2014.

A 35-year veteran of the road, Gary took immense pride in the completion of 3 million miles driving as a Licensed Commercial Driver under the employ of UPS Freight, and later, Penske Logistics. A devoted man of faith, he belongs to Eastside Mission Church, where he would wake early each Sunday morning to assist the Church's members by bringing them to service.

When Gary was not driving or in his faith, he greatly enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with his family and taking getaways with his wife to cabins in Hocking Hills. He enjoyed turning wrenches, working on vehicles and even made up his own English language – "confuzzal" and "twist-a-flux" to name a few. He called everyone driver.

An avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns, he also enjoyed coaching his kids in soccer and T-Ball. Having a radiant smile and having never met a stranger, Gary loved eating and always wanted to make sure that your "belly was tight."

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Arleen "Babe"; children, Matthew (Shelby) Fickle of Mansfield, Michaela (Hank) Williams of Morral, Bethany (James Glucksman) Fickle of Tampa, Florida and Nathanial (Loretta Rudasill) Fickle of Mt. Victory; grandchildren, Luke Kunkle, Amya Clemons, Isabella Williams, Riley Rudasill, Hank Williams Jr., Emersyn Fickle, Jaxon Fickle and Alexander Glucksman; great granddaughter, Lacey Kunkle; his mother, Mary (Harrison) Justice; brothers, Walter (Barb) Fickle of Reynoldsburg and Brent (Debbie) Fickle of Sunbury; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Harris of Delaware, Rebecca (John) Berry of Hebron and Laurie (Joe) Feehan of Powell; brothers-in-law, Michael Fisher and Don Fisher of Delaware; sister-in-law, Becca (Tracy Travis) Fisher of Sunbury; numerous nieces and nephews.

His father, brothers-in-laws Lonnie Webb and Tony Fisher and his stepdaughter Cherri L. Sheets preceded Gary in death.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where services celebrating Gary's life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The funeral services will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/DelawareSFH/.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed.

Contributions in Gary's memory may be made to the Eastside Mission Church Building Fund, 32 Joy Ave., Delaware, OH 43015 or Pelotonia, 351 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, OH 43215.

