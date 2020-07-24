SUNBURY — Gary William Gilbert, age 76, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on July 22nd, 2020. Born November 13th, 1943 in Clyde, Ohio to the late John and Virginia (Burroughs) Gilbert.

Gary grew up learning to farm and fix almost anything. He attended The Ohio State University, obtaining a Bachelors and a Master's degree in Engineering and became a lifelong member of the Triangle Fraternity.

Gary enjoyed hunting, good bourbon, and spending time with family. He would regularly talk to anyone who would listen about the Buckeyes, cars he liked, and he didn't miss an Indy 500 or Brickyard 400 race for 25 years straight. He and his wife Charlene, in addition to having children of their own, were foster parents, opening their home and hearts to many children in the Delaware County area over the years. Gary retired from the City of Columbus after 30+ years of service.

Preceded in death by the love of his life, Charlene Ann (Kern) Gilbert, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage; and their daughters, Allison Gilbert and Michelle Hector. Also preceded by his parents and in-laws.

Survived by his children Aaron, Austin (Trisha) Gilbert, and Abigail; his siblings, Penny (Gary) Davenport and Lanny Gilbert; and his six grandchildren, as well as many cherished friends and relatives.

Friends and loved ones may gather from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury where Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27th, 2020, with burial at Sunbury Memorial Park to follow.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 in Gary's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gilbert family. Please share a memory or condolence with the family at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.