BELLEFONTAINE — Geneva G. "Jerrie" Gallant, 78, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Marysville, passed away early Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Logan Acres Nursing Home after months of failing health.

A loving wife, mother, homemaker and certainly a doting grandmother, Jerrie enjoyed golfing, sewing, quilting, stain-glassing, and traveling and riding motorcycles with her husband, Bill. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and bowled at Marysville Lanes.

A 1960 graduate of Northwestern High School, Jerrie worked in the Sears catalog department and at Scott's in the call center.

Born January 26, 1942 in Marysville, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Geneva M. (Fields) Jolliff. On June 5, 1960 in Raymond, she married her husband of over 59 years, William E. "Bill" Gallant and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Greg (Lori) Gallant of Broken Arrow, OK; her daughter, Karen (Tom) Fogle of Bellefontaine; grandchildren, Tara Gallant, Morgan Gallant, Eric Ropp, Preston (Lindsey Kriel) Hudson, Benjamin (fiancé, Hollie Gray) Hudson, Jordan (Kyle) Sharp, Noah (Kaylene Harpest) Henry and Brittney Graham; great grandchildren, Trevor, Marley, Hayden, Benjamin, Korrah, Corbin, Theodore and Forest; a sister, Ann Allen of Powell; a brother, William "Bill" (Pat Disbennett) Jolliff of Delaware and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. Friends may call prior to the service on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com.