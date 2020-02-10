SUNBURY — Geneva L. Nutt Johnson, age 93 of Sunbury, OH, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Sunbury. She was born November 11, 1926 in Sunbury to the late Douglas and Estella (Myers) Baughan.

Left to cherish Geneva's memory are her daughter, Linda (Daniel) Williamson; grandchildren: Daniel (Shelly) Williamson, Patricia (RV) Uzkurys, and Charles (Tonya) Williamson; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Bobby and Richard Baughman; sister: Ruth Baughman; and several other relatives and friends.

Geneva enjoyed quilting, crocheting, vegetable and flower gardening, and shopping. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her husbands: Benny Nutt, and Albert Johnson; brothers: James, Homer, Ralph, and Raymond Baughman, and her sister, Helen Gallogly.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. SR 61, Sunbury, OH. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence to Geneva's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.