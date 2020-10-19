WESTERVILLE — George Alan Zonders, age 80, of Westerville, died peacefully Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.

He attended both Muskingum University and The Ohio State University; his work history included several leadership positions, mainly in metals treatments and coatings, though he retired as a supervisor with the United States Postal Service in Columbus. An outdoorsman, George enjoyed hiking, biking, boating, and fishing. A lover of nature, he appreciated his own homestead's view of nature, from hawks, owls, deer, foxes, and mink, to a running creek and other wildlife — utilizing them as subjects in another hobby: amateur photography.

A 1957 graduate of Steubenville High School, George was a proud member of the Big Red Band and an accomplished trumpeter who also played in a jazz/swing band that appeared in a televised tribute to the music of local legend Dean Martin. Perhaps most of all, George was known for his unique sense of humor.

George was born October 21, 1939 in Jefferson County, Ohio and was preceded in death by his father, George Zonders, and his mother, Margaret Bartko Zonders Saunders and his former wife, Karen Niedenthal Zonders Herman.

He is survived by his son, George J. (Colleen Dalton) Zonders of Hilliard; two grandchildren, Sarah Colleen Zonders of St. Clairsville and Grady Hogan of Niles; a sister, Barb Zonders Turner of Middletown; a niece, Jennifer Turner-Hammonds; and a nephew, Steve Turner; and other relatives.

A memorial will be organized by the family at a later date.