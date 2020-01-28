George Douglas Owens, Jr., age 51, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence.

Employed by the City of Sunbury as an Electrician. Graduate of Big Walnut High School.

George Jr. was an avid hunter, life member of the Big Walnut Conservation Club and the NRA, former member of the Delaware Harley Riders Assn., he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and working with Mudrunners. George Jr. was proud of his trips to Sturgis and loved to show off his 1975 4-wheel drive Trans Am and his 1968 Chevy Camaro.

George Jr. will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Born December 8, 1968 in Columbus, OH to George D. Owens Sr. who survives and the late Faye M. (Bickley) Owens.

George Jr. is also survived by siblings, Annette, (James) Stevens of Nevada, OH, Kurt (Rina) Owens of Mt. Gilead, Greg (Terra) Owens of Hilliard; nieces and nephews, Brandon, Nicole, Tiffany (Paul), Angela, Billie (Daryl), Rachel, Kim, Joshua (Jennifer), Shaun, Cody, Christina, Aleah, Ava and Mason.

Funeral Service 2 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3) Sunbury, where the family will be receiving friends from noon until time of service. Mr. Larry DeWitt, Funeral Celebrant. Interment Sunbury Memorial Gardens.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Owens family.