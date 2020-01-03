DELAWARE — George E. "Buddy" Patch Jr., age 70 of Delaware passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born on August 12, 1949 in Columbus to the late George E. "Bud" Sr. and Helen (Jackson) Patch. A graduate of Dublin High School in 1967, he worked as a self-employed dump truck driver throughout central Ohio. He also had helped on his father's farm.

Active with both FFA and 4-H, he was a member of IORM Elk Tribe 112 of Hyatts. He loved life and had a passion for old Ford hot-rods and Harley motorcycles. Friendly and ornery to his core, he never met a stranger. With his zest for life, he was one you wanted at every party, his charm lit up the room.

Buddy was a gifted story teller, usually true stories and if not, the joke was on you. Considered a grill master, he worked hard at every endeavor, saw things through to the finish, and never gave up. Both liked and loved, he always made things better. He treasured spending time with his family who will follow his words of advice that everything will be "OK."

He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years Melissa (Leddy); children: Scott (Linda) Patch of Dublin, Sherri and Sophia Patch both of Delaware; grandchildren: Jesse, Crystal, and Mattie Patch, and sister, Teresa "Terry" (Jim) Perry of Leesburg, Florida.

He was preceded in death by sisters: Linda Brenning and Virginia "Ginny" Smiley.

Friends may call Monday 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 where services will follow 1 p.m. on Tuesday with Pastor Gene Phelps officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the .

