OSTRANDER — George Lane, 91, of Ostrander passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 5, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Albert & Anna (Lake) Lane.

George was a life-long farmer in Ostrander, Ohio. He left the family farm to join the United States Army in January 1955. He served his time and was honorably discharged in December 1956. George attended the Ostrander United Methodist Church for over 40 years, before his health kept him from attending services.

George is survived by his daughters: Deborah (John) Schenerlein, Della Rice, and Donna (Derick) Burnside; grandchildren George, Katie, Caroline, Matthew, Emma, Beth, Hannah, Max, and Deon; 8 great- grandchildren; sister Alice Andrews; nieces & nephew.

He was preceded in death by parents, and wife Mildred.

George loved the outdoors, whether it was rabbit hunting, gardening, or cutting wood. In his younger years, he and his wife also enjoyed Roller Skating, square dancing, and playing cards.

Pastor Jeff O'Brien will officiate a funeral service 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (Formerly 1510 West William Street, Delaware, Ohio 46015. Family and friends may call from 5:00- 8:00 pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Ostrander, with military honors provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve this Veteran and his family.