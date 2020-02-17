"Big" George McArthur IV passed away peacefully in the early afternoon, Friday, February 14, 2020 at home, after several months of illness. He was born in 1947 to the late George and Carolina (Pilon) McArthur in Detroit, Michigan.

George and his family came to Delaware in 1949. He graduated from Hayes High School and spent most of his working years at P.P.G. Industries.

After having three daughters and living on Delaware's east side, George moved to Ostrander to raise his second family. He loved the extra lot there and filled it with all kinds of vehicles. A dreamer to the core, he had big plans for every car, truck, and motor-home.

George liked 80° summer days, flowers, plants, guns, knives, action movies, tools, NASCAR, fishing, bowling, riding motorcycles, playing cards, and drinking Coca-Cola. George had a silly streak he never lost. He enjoyed smiling, joking, and making others laugh. He was a large, powerful man with a big personality to match. From his own cool sense of masculine fashion to his perspective on life, George was always uniquely and uncompromisingly himself.

He was preceded in death by both his parents and his beloved son, George V. Left to cherish his memory, are three daughters; Karol (John) Lewis, Kandy Feaster, and Dawn (Chris) Chuck; nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his sister, Sharon (Huey) Long; his cats, Oscar and Nellie; and friends, cruise-in pals, and dear buddy, Joan Rappaport.

Calling hours are at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (1510 W. Williams St.) Delaware, OH 43015 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m., with memorial service at 6 p.m. with Reverend Josh Melvin officiating.

To share found memories or message of condolence, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is proudly serving the McArthur Family.