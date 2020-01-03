DELAWARE — George Snyder 87, of Delaware went home to be with his loving wife Alice in heaven on January 1, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, surrounded by his loving sons, and grandchildren.

George was born August 16, 1932 in Jackson, Ohio the son of the late Hiram & Sarah (Bennett ) Snyder. George attended high school until he was 15, when his father unexpectedly passed away, and he had to take care of his mother, so he worked until the age of 17, he then convinced his mom to let him join the United States Army. He served 3 years in the Army during the Korean Conflict before his Honorable Discharge in 1953.

George returned from the Army and began working as a carpenter for a local business owner. He had a hand in building parts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, The Ohio State University Stadium, several Ohio Wesleyan University buildings, The Columbus Boy's Academy Aquatics Center. He eventually worked his way up to becoming a Superintendent before his retirement. George was also a member of the Carpenter Union Local 200.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Alice Dean Snyder in 2007 after 54 loving years of marriage, he was also preceded in death by brother Samford Snyder; half-brother James Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are sons Jim (Karen) and Rick (Yanbin) Snyder; grandchildren James (Andrew Kendall), Joshua (Cristie), Jessica (Jake McCaffrey) , Allison Snyder; great- granddaughter Delaney Snyder; sister in-law Wilma Smith; extended brother in-law Andy Sun; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

George was a proud man who never quit, he did things his way until the very end. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed planting his vegetable garden every year, and was particularly proud of the green beans that he grew. He never wasted anything, and if the harvest was good and bountiful, he would can what was left over from the season. George's greatest achievement in life was everything he did, from marrying the love of his life, to raising his two sons, to serving in country in a time of war, and especially building his last two homes (with help from his sons). His family will remember him as the relentless, loving, and caring husband, father, grandfather, and veteran that he was.

