Gerald "Jerry" Vlasak
POWELL — Gerald (Jerry) Vlasak, 65, of Powell, passed away at his home. He was born to the late Ferdinand and Winnifred Vlasak. He married his wife, Chun, and she survives.

Other survivors include three brothers, Ken, Ed, and Leon and their spouses along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jerry had a passion for bird-watching and photography. He combined these two favorite hobbies on a regular basis. He also loved music and ballroom dancing. He excelled in both, playing many instruments. He was known for his commitment to his work, his quick wit, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

The family wishes to thank his friends and co-workers for all the support and assistance to Jerry.

A celebration of life visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015. To leave a condolence or to share a fond memory of Jerry, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
