WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Geraldine Hickok, 92, of Winter Springs, Florida, formerly of the Delaware area, died Thursday November 26, 2020 at the Orlando Lutheran Towers-Vitas Suites in Orlando, Florida.

She was born November 30, 1927 in Prospect to the late Newell and Erma (Donithen) Davids, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hickok, they were married May 6, 1948 in Kentucky and he died March 19, 2009. She was also predeceased by her siblings: Charles Davids, Wilma Yeager, Charlotte Davis and Howard Davids.

Active member in the Delaware Chapter of the DAR before moving to Florida. She had worked as a nurse at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware for her entire career. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening, and antique collecting.

Surviving are her daughters: Ann M. (Gary) Fetters of Debary, Florida and Margaret V. Loring of Winter Springs, Florida; Grandchildren: Travis Fetters, Nick (Alicia) Loring, Jenna (Bruce) Meo, and five great grandchildren Amber Fetters, Jacob Fetters, Braelynn and Holden Loring and Lorelei Meo; Brother-in-law: Kenneth Davis of Richwood.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Cascade Heights in Longwood, Florida, for her great care for the past five years.

Graveside services will be held Friday December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Claibourne Cemetery. Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate.

Memorial Gifts may be made to the Magnetic Springs United Methodist Church c/o Jim Gray 25789 State Route 4 Richwood, OH 43344.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
