DELAWARE — Gertrude "Gertie" Goff Galluzzo, 90, of Delaware and more recently of Westminster Thurber Assisted Living in Columbus, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born July 18, 1928 in Mt. Gilead to the late Ernest W. Goff and Leona D. (Ruhl) Goff where she resided until graduating high school and then moved to Delaware. On November 9, 1957, she married the love of her life Lawrence "Larry" Galluzzo at St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware.

She worked for the Delaware Gas Company for 15 years, and in 1965, Gertie and Larry moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she headed the computer maintenance division for Walsh Brothers, an office furniture business. Moving back to Delaware in 1985, she served as an office administrator for the Ohio Farm Bureau.

A longtime member of St. Mary Church, Gertie also served on the Sarah Moore Board for 15 years, and loved participating and helping to organize their annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser for many years. She was also a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels alongside her husband. In addition to being very organized, she had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed watching all sports, especially basketball, hockey and golf. With no children of her own, Gertie shared many close relationships with family members and friends, and her warm heart led her to reach out to others in need.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of over 61 years, Larry, and sister-in-law, Agnes Work of Delaware. She was also loved and cared for by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews of the Goff and Galluzzo families.

In addition to her parents, Gertie was also preceded in death by Larry's parents, Anthony and Agnes Galluzzo, brothers Ernest "Posey" Goff Jr., Charles "Marty" Goff, her sister Jean Cook, and nephew Larry Eberst.

A memorial mass celebrating Gertie's life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware with Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonum presiding. A gathering for fellowship and sharing of memories and stories will immediately follow the mass at the Snyder-Rodman Community Room, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Luncheon will be provided by St. Mary Bereavement Committee.

Contributions in Gertie's memory may be made to St. Mary School, 66 E. William Street, Delaware, OH 43015 or Ohio Living Hospice, 2740 Airport Drive, Suite 140, Columbus, OH 43219.

