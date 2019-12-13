COLUMBUS — For eighty-two years and six days the earth was blessed to have the quick wit, zest for life and compassion of Gilbert Carroll Fogle. Born December 6, 1937 in Broadway, Ohio, to Gerald O. and June Fogle, he passed peacefully on Thursday, December 12, at The James Cancer Hospital where he had been a patient since Thanksgiving.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three infant siblings and brothers Phil and Richard.

Surviving are his wife Marilyn (Evans) and children Whitney (Jason) Gentry and Gregg (Andrea) Fogle. Also surviving are brother Jerry Fogle and sister Mary Ann Winkle, grandchildren Jordan (Grace) Welch, Emmett and Cora Fogle, great granddaughter McKenna Welch and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friend Thad Ray.

A 1956 graduate of Northwestern High School, Carroll lived his entire life in Union County. After graduation he served in the U. S. Army Reserves. He is retired from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services where he worked as a computer programmer analyst.

He and Marilyn were married on June 24, 1966 and thus began a lifetime of adventure. The couple spent 40 years in the Jerome, Ohio, community where he was a member of the Jerome United Methodist Church. He was a 20-year advisor of the Delaware Horseman 4-H Club. During that time he contributed to the Delaware County Fair by helping build the first outdoor show arena and announcers stand, being instrumental in creating the Showman of Showmen competition, and organizing the Draft Pony Show. Driven by leaving the world better than he found it, he was also a former member of the Union Rural Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees, the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, the Ohio Suffolk Sheep Association, the Ohio Nut Growers Association, the American Border Leicester Association and served on the Jerome Township Zoning Appeals Board. He and Marilyn were selected as the OSU Saddle & Sirloin Club Honorary Aunt and Uncle in the mid 1990's. The couple moved to Raymond, Ohio, in 2005.

Carroll was constantly tinkering, thinking and creating. He saved everything. His family thinks with all of his various projects, he should have worked as an engineer for NASA. He would work two or three days on a project to create a device that would save twenty minutes on a daily, routine job. Marilyn would quietly sit back and shake her head. His hobbies included woodworking, nut-growing, raising and showing Border Leicester sheep, his family and making sure everyone around him had fun. Whether you knew him as Gilbert, Jake, Carroll, Dad or Poppa one thing was certain – you were always greeted with a warm smile and more than a few jokes.

Many life lessons imparted to those he encountered included: the art of diplomacy is letting the other person have your way; you only get one chance to make a first impression; a good deal is one that benefits both sides; guilt by association; save everything, waste nothing; it costs just as much to feed a good sheep as it does a bad one; and don't spare the expense – we've got plenty of that.

Calling hours will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 15th at Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 16th, with Pastor Steve Cramer officiating. Burial will follow at the Broadway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwestern Alumni Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.