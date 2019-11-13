MARION — Glen A. "Chip" Koons, Jr., age 60, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Chip was born in Marion, Ohio on November 7, 1959 to Glen A. and Beverly A. (Burke) Koons.

Chip was an expert welder, working for Liberty Casting in Delaware. His true passion was music and he played whenever possible. He enjoyed crappie fishing and had his "secret honey holes." If he wasn't working or fishing he could be found playing golf with his many buddies. In younger years, Chip was an excellent athlete playing every sport. Chip was truly unforgettable to everyone he met.

Chip will be missed by his long-time companion, Sue Siders of Delaware; father, Glen A. Koons of Marion; siblings, Debbie DeWolfe of Mount Gilead, Bob Douglas of Richwood, Lisa (Jeff) Douglas-Gainer of Marion, and Jerry Koons of Columbus; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Chip was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Douglas; step-father, Dale Douglas; step-mother, Pat Koons; and sister, Diane Buckner.

A gathering of friends will take place 2 p.m. at The AMVETS Post 138, 403 Silver Street, Marion on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Chip's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.