DELAWARE — Glen G. Schmidt, 80, of Delaware, died Friday afternoon, May 3, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. He was born on December 10, 1938, in Unionopolis, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar E. and Lucille L. Frazier Schmidt. On August 22, 1962 he married the former Marsha J. Rodgers and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2013.

Glen is survived by his six children, Steven (Martha) Schmidt of Delaware, OH, Stephanie (Duane) Cornett of Beavercreek, OH, Scott (Kathleen) Schmidt of Chillicothe, Skyler (Jamie) Schmidt of Lake Mary, FL, Stacie (Willie) Smith of Frankfort, Stuart Schmidt of Chillicothe, eleven grandchildren; Kalene (Clay) Thomson, Braden Schmidt, Michael (Taryn) Schmidt, Shelby Cornett, Logan (Bridgett) Schmidt, Makala and Jacob Smith, Ethan and Caden Schmidt, Savannah and Isaiah Schmidt, five great grandchildren; Tiernney, Taela, William, Noah, Grayson and Baby Thomson, one sister; Anita Fisher of Port Clinton, OH, one uncle; Wendell Frazier of Hilliard, special friends; Scott Hurtt, Lynn Kersak, Dave and Phoebe McMillen, Merv and Tara Keeton and many other special friends, nieces and cousins.

Glen was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary's Memorial High School and in 1961 he received his Bachelor's Degree in Social Services from Bowling Green State University. He retired from the Chillicothe Veterans Medical Center where he was a Social Worker for many years. He was a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association where he was a known and respected official for many football, basketball, softball games, and track and field events. He also supported The Special Olympics as an official at many events. Glen was a member of the P. Buckley Moss Society.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow the service. Friends may visit with the Schmidt family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to establish a scholarship in his memory. Contributions can be sent to Stacie Smith, 7701 St Rt. 28, Frankfort, OH 45628. Those who wish, may sign Glen's online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.