PROSPECT — Gloria Baldridge, 62 of Prospect, OH passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 at home following a brief illness. Gloria was born October 15, 1957 in Paintsville, KY to the late Ulysses J. and Melvina (Price) Baldridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 siblings; Dwayne Baldridge, Charlotte Wheeler, Jenny Kunce, and Brenda Preston. Gloria is survived by sons Joey (Esther) Baldridge of Prospect and Adam (Cylie) Whitt of West Mansfield, OH; grandchildren Dylan, Connor, Ashton, Carlee, AvaMae, Ethan, and Bailey; brothers David, Tommy, Ed, and Lester Baldridge; sisters Linda Ridgeway, Annie Jones, Melissa Blinn, and Joan Wheeler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria had worked at Honda of America for several years and Tim Horton's as well as being a homemaker. She graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1976 and moved to Prospect 10 years ago. Gloria enjoyed camping, lighthouses, and going on road trips especially to Michigan and the beach. The family will be holding graveside services in Paintsville, KY in the Baldridge Family Cemetery.



