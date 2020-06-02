Gloria Baldridge
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PROSPECT — Gloria Baldridge, 62 of Prospect, OH passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020 at home following a brief illness. Gloria was born October 15, 1957 in Paintsville, KY to the late Ulysses J. and Melvina (Price) Baldridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 siblings; Dwayne Baldridge, Charlotte Wheeler, Jenny Kunce, and Brenda Preston. Gloria is survived by sons Joey (Esther) Baldridge of Prospect and Adam (Cylie) Whitt of West Mansfield, OH; grandchildren Dylan, Connor, Ashton, Carlee, AvaMae, Ethan, and Bailey; brothers David, Tommy, Ed, and Lester Baldridge; sisters Linda Ridgeway, Annie Jones, Melissa Blinn, and Joan Wheeler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria had worked at Honda of America for several years and Tim Horton's as well as being a homemaker. She graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1976 and moved to Prospect 10 years ago. Gloria enjoyed camping, lighthouses, and going on road trips especially to Michigan and the beach. The family will be holding graveside services in Paintsville, KY in the Baldridge Family Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services of Ohio
1701 Marion Williamsport Rd.East
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 914-4617
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved