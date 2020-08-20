Glyn Rae Tanksley Borden, age 83, peacefully passed away Friday, August 14th in Columbus, Ohio. She was born August 1, 1937 in Jackson, MS. Graduated from Central High School, Jackson, MS. Graduated from Asbury College, Wilmore, KY.

Glyn was a dedicated wife, mother, mother-in-love, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a woman of strong faith. She was blessed to be a homemaker, teacher and nursing home administrator. Glyn valued relationships and spent hours, catching up with far-scattered family and friends; as well as enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, boating and (as an avid Buckeye fan) tailgating at The Shoe.

Glyn is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Gene Borden; children: Clyde (Amy), Philip, Stephen (Carol) Linville, Bruce Borden, Brad (Amy) Borden, and Sandy (Ted) Spratt; 12 grandchildren and 1 brand new great-grandchild; her sibling, Ann Tanksley Short; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In taking a conservative approach due to the COVID-19 challenge, there will be a private family service to celebrate Glyn's life, at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio, 43085. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Central Ohio Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/TributesAlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=644490. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.