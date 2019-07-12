Grace Edna Hines, age 91 of Ashley, OH passed away Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019 at the Community Care and Rehab in Marion, OH.

She was born July 24, 1927 in Ashley to the late Howard Edwin and Virginia Hummingston (Bishop) Garrison.

A 1945 graduate of Ashley High School, Grace worked as a clerk for the Village of Ashley for numerous years. She took great pride living in and supporting the Village of Ashley for her entire life. She was a member of the Westfield United Methodist Church, Ashley American Legion Auxiliary, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Grace enjoyed bowling, dining out, traveling, visiting Amish country, reading, baking, and playing the organ. She was renowned for her Christmas candy and her mac n' cheese was "out of this world."

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter-in-law, Lorna (Mike) Gibson; grandchildren, Michelle "Mickey" (Joe) Johnson and Misty (David) Froehlich; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jared, Gavin, Haubs, and Grayson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her son Craig Haubiel, her brother Robert Garrison, her sister Betty Jean Garrison and her ex-husband Edward Junior Hines.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 1–2 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating the Grace's life will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dwight Cimino officiating. Burial will be in Ashley Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace's memory may be made to the , 5455 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43214 or Reflections Memory Care Unit, 175 Community Drive, Marion OH 43302 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Avenue, Suite 102 (A), Marion, OH 43302.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the family.

To share a fond memory of Grace or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com