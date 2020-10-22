DELAWARE — Gregory Joseph Hankins of Delaware, Ohio, was born on November 25, 1953, and left this world on October 19, 2020.

Greg Hankins was the consummate "music man." The long-time owner of Twin Rivers Music, and a lifelong member of the Irish Brigade, Greg was a presence in the Irish and Folk Music worlds for the past forty years. Not only a talented musician, Greg was also a humorous story teller. He was a member of The Shamrock Club of Columbus, a former member of the Delaware Community Chorus, and was active in the Delaware Democratic Party.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Hankins and Rev. Janet Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelsey (Alfredo) Velazquez, his long-time companion, Julie Houston, his sisters, Carrie Hankins, Marcie Hankins, and Jennifer Budd, and his grandson, Spencer Velazquez.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Shamrock Club of Columbus.

Memories and condolences maybe shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.