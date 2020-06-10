MARION — Gregory Scheff, 54, of Marion, Ohio, passed peacefully on Monday, June 8th at Marion General Hospital. Son of Robert and Judy (Davis) Scheff, Greg lived in Marion most of his life.

He is survived by his son, Nicholas and daughter Sidney Scheff of Marion; sister Deb Scheff of Delaware; brothers Steven of Marion and Robert of Columbus.

He is also survived by his sister in law, Margit Scheff and two nieces, Miriam (Sven) Breitung and Stefanie Scheff all of Germany. Other surviving family members include his aunt Joan (Ernie) Breece of Marion and cousins Lynn (Danny) Rose, Jeff Holbrook, Natalie (Troy) Tackett, Aaron Breece and Angela Breece.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff of Community Care and Rehabilitation as well as the staff of Marion General Hospital; ICU, Step-down, 2 South and Hospice for their competent, kind and compassionate care.

There will be no visitation or memorial service at this time.

