Gwendolyn (Anthony) Ashley Haller (July 17, 1987 – January 27, 2020) Passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2020. Survived by Parents, Rodney & Kelley Haller, brothers: Samuel (Angel) Haller; Nicholas Haller; Theodore Haller and Sister: Alexandra Haller; Nephew: Ethan Haller, Grandparents: Karen (Michael) Sellaroli; Clyde (Nancy) Haller; Gus (Mona) DiNovo.

Family and Friends will be received Wednesday Feb 5th 4-7:30 p.m. at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High Street, Columbus OH. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 a.m. February 6, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH, where friends and family are asked to meet. Entombment to follow.

In Lieu of Flowers, please consider donations to the following: The Trevor Project, Freed Hearts & The AFSP.

