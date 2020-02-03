Gwendolyn Ashley (Anthony) Haller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Ashley (Anthony) Haller.
Service Information
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH
43206
(614)-444-1185
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery
6440 South High Street
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gwendolyn (Anthony) Ashley Haller (July 17, 1987 – January 27, 2020) Passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2020. Survived by Parents, Rodney & Kelley Haller, brothers: Samuel (Angel) Haller; Nicholas Haller; Theodore Haller and Sister: Alexandra Haller; Nephew: Ethan Haller, Grandparents: Karen (Michael) Sellaroli; Clyde (Nancy) Haller; Gus (Mona) DiNovo.

Family and Friends will be received Wednesday Feb 5th 4-7:30 p.m. at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High Street, Columbus OH. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 a.m. February 6, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH, where friends and family are asked to meet. Entombment to follow.

In Lieu of Flowers, please consider donations to the following: The Trevor Project, Freed Hearts & The AFSP.

To sign online guest book and to view complete obituary visit: www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.