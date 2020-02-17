DELAWARE — H. Paul Jones 92, of Delaware passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 4, 1927 in Sunbury, Ohio the son of the late Clarence Thomas & Helen Carolyn (Patterson) Jones. Paul proudly served in the United States Navy when he was 17 years old and served in the tail end World War II. He was honorably discharged in August 1946 and went back to high school and graduated from Brown in Kilbourne in 1947. He met and later married the love of his life, Mary (Hepner). Paul and his wife attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Jones in 2012, sister Doris (Joseph) Cox, and infant brother.

Left to cherish his memory are children Mary Carolyn Jones, Michael (Katrina Roberts) Jones, and Melinda Jones; grand-puppies Skylar, Avalon Athena, and Storm, his loyal and protective German Shepherds who were there by his side for everything; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015, with a prayer vigil being held at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian of Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 with Father Sylvester Onyeachonam officiating at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 East William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy, and the Delaware County Veterans Association.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards The St. Mary Steeple Repair Fund, 82 East William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.