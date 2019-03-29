Hans Knoechel, age 90, of Powell, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 26th, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by wife Waltraut (Sauerland); children Anita Knoechel, Connie Knoechel, and Tom (Kathleen) Knoechel; grandchildren Katie Knoechel and Michael Knoechel; sister Ingeborg May; nephew Stephen (Andrew Bauer) May and niece Stephanie Sherman.

Calling hours on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County or Capital City Hospice. Condolences may also be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.