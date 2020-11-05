SUNBURY — Harlan Wayne Kiracofe, age 82, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Countryview of Sunbury surrounded by his loving family.

Harlan was a licensed Pharmacist for 50 years and owned and ran his own Pharmacy in Stewartstown, PA. After selling the pharmacy Marcey and Harlan moved to Centerburg. Not one to sit still Harlan worked part-time for the Centerburg Pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe in Delaware and at the Central Ohio Compounding Pharmacy in Worthington. Born November 4, 1937 in Belpre, Ohio Harlan was a graduate of The Ohio State University, veteran of the U.S. Army, was active with the Lions Club and Masonic Lodge in Fredericktown, the American Legion in Centerburg and the Horticulture area of the Oldtime Farming Festival in Centerburg, where he was awarded numerous plaques and ribbons. Harlan enjoyed gardening, his pets, reading and traveling the world. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians fan.

Harlan was preceded in death by his parents, Otis R. and Majel E. (Chapman) Kiracofe; brother, Larry H. Kiracofe; sister, Jo Ellen Huggins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Russell and Evelyn Smith.

He is survived by loving wife of 55 years, Marcey J. (Smith) Kiracofe; nieces, Stephanie (Adam) Tudor of Centerburg, Molly (Tom) Beam of Powell, Jeanna (Abel) Moreno of Centerburg, Emily (Burt) Redetzki of Berea, Stacy (Jessica) Smith of Blue Ash; great-nieces and nephews, Wyatt, Evan, Rebecca Mae, Austin, Griffin, Mallory, Tyler, Logan and Mollie; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Jo Ann Smith of Centerburg, brother-in-law, Ralph Huggins of Westerville; sister-in-law, Jeanette Kiracofe of Olmsted Falls.

Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving visitors from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Roger Crego officiating. Interment with military honors at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Centerburg.

Contributions may be made to the Fredericktown Lions Club, 8927 Columbus Rd. #47, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 in Harlan's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kiracofe family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.