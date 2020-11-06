DELAWARE — Harold Leroy Miller passed away at in his home in Delaware, Ohio November 3rd, 2020, at the age of 86 years old. Harold was born July 2nd, 1934 in Mobley, West Virginia; eldest son to Clovis L. Miller and Della V. Miller.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister: Marry Ellen Lyman, and brother in-law: Raymond Griffith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Helga Miller, his children: Bruce Miller (Charles Javallas), and Natalie Miller, his grandchildren: Rachel Minahan (David Minahan) and Hannah Miller, and his great grandchildren: Donald Wayne and Griffey Lee, one sister: Wanda Griffith, and his five brothers: David Miller, John Miller (Shirley), Wayne Miller (Glenda), and Donnie Miller (Carol), his many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Oliver.

Harold was a Sergeant of the Army of the United States where he met his dear Wife, Helga, while stationed in Germany. He retired after 25 years working at Buckeye Steel Casting, and 15 years working for Mitsubishi Motors. Harold was a proud member of the Delaware County Antique Farm Machinery Club for over ten years. He was well known for his compassion toward animals, and was an avid member of his Delaware community. Harold will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

In lieu of flowers, Harold's family are honoring his wishes by requesting donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation (Parkinson's Research).

Friends and Family will be received at the Bauer & Turner Funeral Home, 100 S Paul St., Woodsfield, OH 43793; viewing will be held Sunday, November 8th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, November 9th, starting at 11 a.m.