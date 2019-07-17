Harold R. Spellman Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold R. Spellman Sr..
Service Information
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH
43015
(740)-362-1611
Obituary
Send Flowers

HYATTS — Harold R. Spellman Sr., age 76 of Hyatts, OH, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home in Hyatts. He was born July 23, 1942 in Hyatts, OH to the late Harold and Mary (Cellars) Spellman. Harold lived his whole life in Hyatts.

Left to cherish Harold's memory are his wife of 54 years, Barbara Spellman; sons: Harold Spellman Jr. and Richard Spellman; grandchildren: Zachary, Alexander, Caleb, and Katherine, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Harold was an avid Nascar fan, dedicating every Sunday to watching his races. He enjoyed working on a variety of mechanical things, from cars, to bicycles. He was variously known in his community as "The Shade Tree Mechanic", to the bicycle mechanic for the neighborhood children, working on a variety of projects on the tailgate of his pickup. After retiring from the Defense Construction Supply Center after 30 years of service, Harold enjoyed going to the casinos with Barbara to play slot machines, traveling, and spending quiet time at home with his family.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his sisters, Shelby (Jim) Wade and Sylvia Duncan; and brother-in-law, Jim Cain.

Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware.

Donations in Harold's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Central Ohio, 651 Lakeview Plaza Blvd., Columbus, OH 43085.

Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details