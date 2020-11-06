Harold Richard "Dick" Gale, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born January 12, 1938, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Harold Raymond and Dorthy (Hensley) Gale.

Dick graduated from Delaware Willis High School with the Class of 1957. He was a stand-out athlete in high school and played football as a place kicker and guard, earning 3rd team All-Ohio honors. He was an avid sports fan and followed The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service, in cable construction for several years, completed furniture stripping and repair and finally at Gibeye's Pizza in Ashley. After he retired for good, he moved to Mesquite, Nevada where he lived until 2018. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and hunting for arrowheads and collected American Indian relics of all types.

He is survived by a son, Brian (Heather) Gale; granddaughter, Sheena (TJ) Boroff; three great-grandchildren, Myla Boroff, Memphis Boroff and Liam Boroff; a brother, James (Mary) Gale; a sister, Patricia (Robert) Ingle; a sister-in-law, Penny Gale; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Cunningham; and brother, Larry Gale; and a brother-in-law, Bill Cunningham.

The family will observe a memorial service at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

