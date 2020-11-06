1/1
Harold Richard "Dick" Gale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold Richard "Dick" Gale, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born January 12, 1938, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Harold Raymond and Dorthy (Hensley) Gale.

Dick graduated from Delaware Willis High School with the Class of 1957. He was a stand-out athlete in high school and played football as a place kicker and guard, earning 3rd team All-Ohio honors. He was an avid sports fan and followed The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service, in cable construction for several years, completed furniture stripping and repair and finally at Gibeye's Pizza in Ashley. After he retired for good, he moved to Mesquite, Nevada where he lived until 2018. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and hunting for arrowheads and collected American Indian relics of all types.

He is survived by a son, Brian (Heather) Gale; granddaughter, Sheena (TJ) Boroff; three great-grandchildren, Myla Boroff, Memphis Boroff and Liam Boroff; a brother, James (Mary) Gale; a sister, Patricia (Robert) Ingle; a sister-in-law, Penny Gale; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Cunningham; and brother, Larry Gale; and a brother-in-law, Bill Cunningham.

The family will observe a memorial service at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Dick's passing. He was a wonderful friend and family member. I had a lot of good times with Dick at Gibeye's and Ingles. Rest in peace my friend.

Sandy (Ashbrook) Simmons
Sandy Ashbrook
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved