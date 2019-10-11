COLUMBUS — Harriet O. Morris, 99, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Columbus Alzheimer's Care Center.

Harriet was born on April 30, 1920 in Louisa, KY, daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Evans) Osborn. She met and married a gentleman by the name of Joseph Morris, and together they moved to this area. Harriet was a longtime employee of the Ohio Wesleyan University, where she was an assistant to the Vice President of Business Affairs Department.

Surviving is her son, Paul Morris of California and a niece, Judith Crawford of New York.

In addition to her parents that had preceded her in death, was her husband, Joseph Morris in 1966.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware.

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware, is in charge of the arrangements.

