Harry Alexander Barger passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on April 8, 1930 in Princeton, West Virginia. A 1948 graduate of Elkhorn High School, Switchback, West Virginia, Harry served proudly as a tank corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. He returned home in 1953 to attend Concord College in Athens, West Virginia where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Education.

In 1955, Harry moved the family to Delaware, Ohio where he taught at Bellpoint Elementary and then at Delaware Willis Junior High School until 1984. During the summers, Harry served as a Park Ranger at the Delaware Reservoir. Harry was a great man and he will be sorely missed.

Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry A. Barger, Sr. and his mother Daisy Vermillion (Rouse) Shelor. He is survived by his wife, Emily Jean (Rhodes) Barger, children Richard (Frankie) Barger of Worthington, Ohio, Kathy (Paul Knapp) Barger of Grandview Heights, Ohio, Tanya (Paul Brockman) Barger of Delaware, Ohio and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and David W. Barger of Delaware, Ohio.

He is also survived by his sister Joan (Barger) Monaco of Bluefield, West Virginia and his brother Jack (Pat) Barger of Delaware, Ohio and by his grandchildren, Kerry (Mike) Brown of Texarkana, Texas, Nick (Lori Kurtzman) Barger of Worthington, Ohio, Spencer (Aaron) Huffman of Columbus, Ohio and Conrad Knapp of Grandview Heights, Ohio. Harry also has three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry was a gentle man in spite of his imposing stature but he smiled easily and his demeanor was ultimately reassuring. He was a kind and loving father, a dedicated teacher and an outstanding individual for his nearly 90 years. His family and friends will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio, 43015.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

