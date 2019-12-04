DELAWARE — Harry E. Featherstone, age 90 of Delaware, OH, formerly of Wooster, passed away on his 90th birthday, Monday, November 25, 2019 in Delaware. He was born November 25, 1929 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Thomas Lee and Ethel (Smith) Featherstone.

Left to cherish Harry's memory are his wife of 67 years, Donna (Winters) Featherstone; son, James (Patricia) Featherstone; daughter, Linda Musil, grandchildren: Sam (Ellen) Gibson, Jessica Boykin, Daniel (Jessica) Featherstone, Holly (Jeremy) Nunn, Caeleigh Featherstone, Jessica (Jonathan) Covington, Dawn Musil, and Mark Musil; great-grandchildren: Skylar Featherstone, and Kahlea Covington, and many other relatives and friends. His daughter Janet Featherstone preceded Harry in death.

Harry enjoyed traveling, and camping, dabbling in magic tricks and jewelry making, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Harry was an avid reader, enjoying many types of books and literature. He especially liked adventure themed stories. His love for adventure started early. His wife, Donna, jokingly called him "Harry Poppins" after an adventure gone wrong at the age of four. At this impressionable age, Harry got the notion to climb up into the loft of a barn and float down to the ground with the aid of an umbrella, akin to Mary Poppins. This adventure resulted in a leg injury that plagued him throughout his lifetime. As a result of this injury, early 1930's, Harry was one of the first experimental recipients of penicillin, before its applications were well understood.

Harry's education included a BA in Accounting from Bowling Green State University (where he met and married Donna in 1952) and courses in management and engineering from Ohio State University, Harvard Business School, Boston University, and Princeton. He served in Consultant and Advisory relationships with Otterbein University, John Hopkins University, Ohio State University, and Caterpillar Corporation, Reuther Mold, Camcraft, Inc. and the Northern Ireland Peace Initiative (1996-1998). Harry's other appointments included 1990-1995 Board of Directors – National Association of Manufacturers; 1990-1995 Board of Directors – Ohio Manufacturers Association; Treasurer and Board member – National Center on Education and the Economy; Founding member – National Education Leadership Council; Gubernatorial appointment – Ohio's Future of Work, 2000 and Beyond.

Harry retired in 1995 after many years of dedicated service as an executive in manufacturing, and a CEO with Will-Burt Products in Orville, OH. Harry was known as a "turn around guy"; assisting business that were struggling, and helping them stabilize. Harry saw the potential in everyone. Harry had been a 65-year member of the Masons, was a Sunday school teacher at the United Methodist Church in Wooster, and a volunteer with the Boys Village Foundation in Wayne County for a number of years. After Retirement Harry was privileged to accept an appointment as a facilitator and advisor in the Northern Ireland Peace Initiative (Senator George Mitchell spearheaded the effort). The Peace Initiative resulted in The Good Friday Agreement in 1998 ending decades of civil war between Catholics and Protestants.

The family is planning a celebration of Harry's life to take place at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., Wooster, Ohio on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to Methodist Theological Seminary (MTSO), Delaware Ohio, 3081 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015 and Boys Village Foundation, 3400 Old Airport Road, Wooster, OH 44691.