DELAWARE — Harry E. Swope, age 73, of Delaware died Wednesday April 10, 2019 in Grady Memorial Hospital. He was born May 26, 1945 in Delaware to the late Louis O. and Susan M. (McKirgan) Swope.

Harry was a graduate of Willis High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the International Paper Company. He was a Life Member of AmVets Post 102 and the 11th Armored Cavalry Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia and a 30 plus year member of the Vintage Auto Club of Delaware. Harry had been an avid motorcycle rider since the age of 14. He enjoyed playing cards, wood working, building things and restoring classic cars.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Tracy Swope; sons, Gary L. (Rhoda) Swope and Brien Swope; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry(Patricia) Swope; and a special friend Esther Justice and her family.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Judith K. (Steck) Swope and a brother Jim Swope.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 in Marlborough Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. with full military honors.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Harry's honor are asked to consider Ohio Health Hospice.

Robinson Funeral Home is honored to assist the Swope family with Harry's funeral arrangements.