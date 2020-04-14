DELAWARE — Harry William Blackburn Jr., 87, of Delaware passed away on April, 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family of natural causes.

He was born October, 31, 1932, in Elyria, Ohio to the late Harry W. Blackburn and Rhea Schindler at a very young age. He was then taken in by Rachel and Charles Giehl.

After attending Elm Valley, he served in the US Army, and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. In 1953, while on leave, he met and married Martha E. Ufferman of Delaware. While in the service, they had their first child together then two years later had another. After his honorable discharge, he went to work on his family farm. Alongside his beloved wife, they also fostered over 350 children.

In 1978, he went to work at General Castings, followed by the Glenwood Range Company. Soon after he started baking at Bun's Bakery, then the Buehler's Bakery, from which he retired in 2014.

Harry was a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America and an advisor with 4H. He was also a member of Hiram Lodge #18 of Freemasonry and George L. Behrens #504 Eastern Star.

In addition to his parents, Harry was also preceded in death by his sisters Mary Elaine Wharton and Naomi Giehl and his brother Gerald Hoovler.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of almost 67 years, Martha; children, Karen Aronhalt and Harry "Bill" Blackburn; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Marlborough Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Akers officiating and military honors provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1095.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

