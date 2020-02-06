DELAWARE — Harvey Lewis Johnson, 83, of Delaware passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 in the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 26, 1936 in Delaware to the late Allen and Letha Mae (Woods) Johnson. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1954-1956.

Harvey worked for Anheuser-Busch in Columbus, retiring after 21 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting when younger and especially enjoyed traveling to Florida to fish.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Ann (Golden); sons, Bill of Galena and Richard of Delaware; daughter, Susie Jones of Delaware; grandchildren, Patrick Jones, Danielle Johnson Perry, and Ryan Johnson; great-grandson, Rhettington Perry; brother, Samuel Johnson of Michigan; sisters, Cora Gordon of Michigan and Hazel Shankel of Texas; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by 2 brothers, 1 sister, 3 half-brothers, and 1 half-sister.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cheshire Cemetery with his nephew, John Johnson officiating and the Delaware County Veterans Association providing military honors.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

To share a fond memory of Harvey or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.