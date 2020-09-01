ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Heidi Marie (Lowe) Race, 42 of Orange City, Florida, formerly from Commercial Point, Ohio passed away suddenly on August 23, 2020 from a motorcycle accident.

Heidi was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 12, 1977. She graduated from Olentangy High School, Lewis Center, OH in 1996, and Columbus State Community College of nursing in 2006.

Heidi worked for Kindred Hospice, Daytona, FL where she was devoted to her Hospice patients. She was a member of the ALL Riders Motorcycle Group.

Heidi was a caring and loving mother, high-spirited and always smiling. She would just make any day better. She made you feel welcomed and you would never forget her humor and sometimes sassy comments. She never met a stranger. She was artistic, a great cook especially chocolate chip cookies and a "party" planner. She loved to shop until she dropped! She had every color of Chuck Taylors ever made and the biggest fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed riding her Indian Motorcycle to the end.

She is preceded in death by her father, George W. Lowe, Grandmother Mary (Baldner) Lowe, and Grandmother Frances Blanchard.

Heidi is survived by her loving husband of 3 years Herbert Race, and her two daughters: Rachel (age 13) and Megan (age 10) Watton of Orange City, FL along with their father Joseph Watton of Deltona, FL; Michael (Andrea) Ruyters, Rachel's Service Dog, Linda; Sadie and Sawyer her Wirehaired Griffon Pointers; Stepsons Ayden Race of Orange City, Fl and Andrew Race of Red Hook, New York; Mother Helen Lowe of Deland, FL. Brothers: Jeff Lowe and wife Sheila of Virginia Beach, VA, Greg Lowe and his wife Becky of Waterloo, IL; Nephews: Nathaniel and Brian Lowe, Gabe and Myles Lowe and niece Grace Lowe. Heidi also leaves behind her Aunt Ann (Lowe)Baca of Worthington, OH; and "Auntie" Ellie Johnson of Jensen Beach, FL. Cousins; Mike (Karen) and David (Kelly) McCauslin and Peggy (Baldner) Claes; Gwen (Mike) McCann, Evelyn and Allison McCann other nieces, nephews and cousins and the rest of her family and friends. Special friends: Diana (Joe) and Katelyn Alison, Sophie Quinones, Dr. Colleen Fink and all her friends in ALL Riders.