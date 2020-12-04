DUBLIN — Helen Mae Mitchell Carvour, 92, Dublin, OH passed peacefully in the early hours of November 22, 2020. Born in Lewis Center, OH on December 3, 1927, Helen graced this earth for nearly 93 years. Her charity toward all whose paths crossed with hers, was surpassed only by her love for them.

Helen attended Delaware Willis High School, Delaware, OH and graduated from Radnor High School, Radnor, OH before going on to attend classes at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. During WWII, Helen worked beside friends, packaging parachutes for soldiers. During college, Helen was a welcome and cheerful presence at downtown Delaware's premier clothing store, C.J. Wilson's Of Course, putting her impeccable taste and fashion sense to use, outfitting the store's patrons and advising them on hair and makeup to build women's confidence. From Ohio Wesleyan, Helen went on to work for the United States Trotting Association as journalist and race coordinator for Delaware's Little Brown Jug. Helen met and socialized with many celebrities throughout her association with the USTA.

Married in 1953, Helen lovingly raised her family at her beautiful home on the river on Dublin Rd. and served as office manager in her husband's contracting business until his death in 1987. In 1995, she designed and built her second dream home off of Bright Rd., Dublin, on a beautiful pond, the home being a haven of nature in the middle of the city where she fed deer, racoon, opossum, stray cats and all of God's creatures. She was a very spiritual person who loved nature.

For 50 years, every Christmas season, she took applications at the Salvation Army Auxiliary in Franklin County for those in need. She served as a past president and treasurer for The Franklin County Salvation Army Auxiliary, and as president of her local neighborhood Salvation Army auxiliary unit, dressing dolls for 40-some years for donation to less-advantaged girls. There were no strangers at either of Helen's homes, only friends, and she made friends wherever she went. All were invited and welcome. She lovingly entertained, and all enjoyed her fabulously cooked meals. Helen passed no judgments, all were loved and made to feel special for who they were and all those around her were comfortable to share their secrets with her, which she safely guarded, while she served up encouragement and food for thought (instead of advice) to get all in need, through tough times.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Samuel H. Carvour, Sr.; parents, W.M. and Stella Mitchell (nee Cosby); brother, Harold Mitchell; son, Mark Carvour; grandson, David W. Carvour, Jr. (Chip); and daughter-in-law, Margaret Carvour.

Helen is survived by her children, David (Marty) W. Carvour, Sr.; Cynthia Carvour; Sam (Margie) Carvour, Jr.; Timothy (Vicky) Carvour; Greg (Virginia) Carvour; daughter-in-law Melody (Mark) Carvour; sister-in-law, Lois (Harold) Mitchell; first-cousin, Wanda O'Keefe; and grandchildren, Christi Carvour; Sam Carvour, III; Chelsea Butler (nee Carvour); Cole Carvour; Ava Carvour; Harrison Carvour; and Chloe Carvour; and great grandchildren, David W. Carvour, III; Jacob Parker; Joshua Parker; Jameson Carvour; and Olivia Erdy.

Helen is interred at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware, resting beside her husband and parents. When COVID passes, a celebration of life will be held in Helen's memory.

Donations may also be made in her memory to the following charity of choice: The Salvation Army, Mount Carmel Foundation (with Hospice notated), or The American Heart Association.

