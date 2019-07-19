DELAWARE — Helen Rider, 89 of Delaware, passed away July 19, 2019 at Delaware Court Nursing Home. She was born January 19, 1930 in Point Pleasant, WV., to the late William and Bertha (Weekley) Rayburn. She grew up in Point Pleasant, and in 1950, along with her parents and Gene Rider, moved to Delaware. She married Gene on July 16, 1950, upon his return from the Korean Conflict, which she had corresponded with by writing letters and sending them back and forth for the two years that he was overseas. In the late 1950's, she and Gene started, owned and operated Rider Electric in Delaware, until her retirement in 2007. She loved cooking and especially for her family. Her specialty was her pies. One of her proudest achievements was raising her family, which she truly loved and adored.

She is survived by a son Ron (Kelly) Rider of Delaware, Grandchildren Jacque Rider, Stephanie Rider, T.D. Rider, Alex (Hanna) Rider; 3 great grandchildren Ally, Jackson, Oliver; Daughter-In Law Cathleen Rider; Sister Sara Bensley; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents that have preceded her in death was her husband, Gene Rider; son Doug; brothers, William, Jack, Henry and Bobby; sisters, Phyllis and Doris.

Visitation will be on Monday July 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM, at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter St., Delaware, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM on Tuesday, with Pastor Marvin Hintz, officiating. The family is requesting attendance be in casual attire. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Delaware.

